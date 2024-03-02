‘Shut down private labs within 200-metre radius of Govt. Hospitals’
‘Shut down private labs within 200-metre radius of Govt. Hospitals’

March 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Private laboratories located within 200-metre radius of Government Hospitals in the State are set to face music, with the Commissioner of Department of Health and Family Welfare issuing a order to the District Health Officers (DHOs) to shut down such labs, citing violations of Karnataka Private Medical Establishments  (KPME) Act.

The State Government has taken a stringent step in the wake of complaints received in this regard from the public. According to law, no consent should be given for private laboratories within 200-metre radius of Government Hospitals. However, some laboratories are functioning within the stipulated distance.

In a circular issued from the Office of the Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner, it has been succinctly explained about the action to be taken under specified rules.

According to the order effective from Apr. 4, 2019, under Section 6, Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act (Amendment) Bill 2017, no new private laboratories are permitted to function within 200-metre radius of the hospitals either owned by State Government, Central Government, local bodies, society or changed from autonomous institute.

Deputy Commissioners, who are also the Chairman of Registration and District Grievances Redressal Authority and District Health Officers (DHOs) had been ordered to carry out inspections and take action by shutting down such labs under Section (22) of KPME Act 2007. However, no action was taken till date in any of the districts in the State.

In this backdrop, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an order to inspect private laboratories opened after Apr. 4, 2019 and initiate action as per Section (22) of KPME Act 2007.

The action taken report should be submitted before Mar. 30, the DHO has been told, with a clear instruction not to permit any private laboratories in violation of law, added a press release from the Office of Health Department Commissioner.

Survey after Mar. 10: DHO

Mysuru DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said “A survey to identify private laboratories functioning within 200-metre radius of Government Hospitals in the district will be taken from Mar. 10 onwards. The Taluk Health Officers (THOs) have been directed to conduct spot inspection and verify the documents. With the staff busy involved in the survey of Guarantee Schemes, Pulse Polio Vaccination and other works, the survey related to laboratories will be taken up from Mar. 10 onwards.”

