Exclusive Police Health Centre opens in city

March 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: An exclusive Police Health Centre has been established in Mysuru, exclusively designed to address the healthcare needs of the numerous Policemen serving in both the District and City wings of the Police force.

Situated at Jalapuri on Gayathripuram Road near the SP Office Circle, the Health Centre was inaugurated this morning by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 2 crore, the facility was initiated during the tenure of the previous City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta. Initially a small Police quarters, it has now been converted into a fully-equipped healthcare facility.

Importantly, the Health Centre was developed using funds from the Police Kalyana Nidhi, without any financial assistance from the State Government. The facility is designed to conduct health check-ups for more than 5,000 Policemen annually.

Equipped with six regular beds and two emergency beds, along with a fully functional laboratory and medical store, it aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services. Plans are underway to procure an ambulance to facilitate the shifting of Policemen requiring medical attention to this facility.

Additionally, the centre features an outpatient department and its amenities have been tailored to resemble those of a well-equipped Primary Health Centre. Dr. Venkatesh Babu has been deputed as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer to the Police Health Centre along with an assistant and a pharmacist.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait and K. Harishgowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, IGP (Southern Range) Amit Singh, Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and others were present during the inauguration.