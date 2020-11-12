Free testing in all Govt. Hospitals for BPL card holders from next year: Minister

November 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government is seriously thinking of offering free testing for all ailments for Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders in all hospitals including super speciality hospitals. An announcement to this effect will be made in new year, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking at a meeting of the authorities of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) here yesterday, he said all tests including blood test are not conducted in Government hospitals and referred to private laboratories. Some doctors working in Government hospitals were partners in private labs. In the wake of this, the State Government was making preparations to launch a scheme of free testing in all government hospitals for BPL card holders from the new year.

Correct lapses

The Minister instructed officials to resolve administrative lapses of Mysore Medical College within a time-limit and asked officials to give a single contract for MMC&RI, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium to prevent lapses in outsourcing. The existing separate contracts should be cancelled immediately, he said and added “there is a need to maintain quality and transparency. If hospital faces any legal issues then it should approach the Government for any guidance.”

Dr. Sudhakar was furious about failure of officials to utilise the fund allocated for building maintenance from past three years and directed them to complete all renovation works in stipulated time. Tender should be floated as per the Government rules for hostel repair and equipment procurement. The agency must be competent enough to supply the order and all information has to be passed to the Director of Medical Education.

Dr. Sudhakar assured to consider the request of MLA Nagendra to establish Cancer Treatment Centre at super specialty hospital in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on priority. He also assured to provide Rs. 52 crore funds for renovation of K.R. Hospital building which will be completing 100 years next year. “DME and Principal Secretary must hold review meetings regularly and do spot inspection, if necessary. Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ballari and Hubballi Medical Colleges are pride of Karnataka and they must be developed as model Institutes, he noted.

Medical Education Director Dr. Girish, MMC&RI Dean Dr. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy & Dr. Roopa were present.