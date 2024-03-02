Centre scuttling all pro-people issues: Activist Teesta Setalvad

March 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government, accusing it of suppressing move-ments led by farmers and various communities across the country through confrontational tactics.

Setalvad made these remarks while inaugurating a two-day national seminar organised by the Union of Progressive Organisations to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of social activist P. Mallesh at Kalamandira yesterday.

“In the past nine-and-a-half years, the Centre has declared war on all communities. The foundational principles of the Constitution are gradually being dismantled and farmers, who are the backbone of our nation, are being treated as enemies. Drones manufactured by Adani are being used against protesting farmers and barricades with nails have been erected on the roads of Delhi to hinder their movement,” said Setalvad.

She further criticised the administration’s focus on statues rather than investing in education and scientific advancement, accusing the Government of prioritising what she called divisive ideologies over the welfare of the people.

Setalvad went on to assert that the RSS views the Constitution as a hindrance, aiming to impose Manusmriti’s caste system. She lamented the erosion of fundamental rights, a hallmark of the Constitution, by Governments backed by the BJP.

Highlighting incidents such as unrest in Manipur, Setalvad accused the Government of suppressing dissent and perpetuating violence against marginalised communities. She criticised the Parliament’s silence on these issues and condemned the curtailment of movements that challenge the government’s authority.

Senior advocate and socialist Prof. K. Ravivarma Kumar echoed similar sentiments, alleging a destabilisation of India’s democratic institutions by the Modi government. He criticised the government’s disregard for Parliamentary procedures and its suppression of Opposition voices.

The event was attended by former director of Rangayana C. Basavalingaiah, social activist Anshul Avijit, the grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister of India late Babu Jagjivan Ram, and other prominent figures.