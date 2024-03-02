K. Marigowda takes charge as MUDA Chairman

March 2, 2024

Have plans to build 25,000 houses for poor, middle class’

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Congress leader and former Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President K. Marigowda took charge as the new Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at its office on JLB Road here yesterday.

A close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Marigowda took charge of his new role by offering puja to the portraits of Gods-Srinivasa, Padmavathi and Ganapathy, amid the slogans raised by his large number of supporters hailing Siddaramaiah and Marigowda.

A portrait of CM Siddaramaiah was also brought and kept at the chamber of new MUDA Chairman.

He (Marigowda) fulfilled the formalities related to assuming the charge under the direction of MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

Later speaking to presspersons, Marigowda said, he plans to construct 25,000 houses for the poor and middle class. Pointing out that an action plan will be prepared in this regard, he said: “I know about the problems in MUDA as I myself is a Mysurean. There are complaints about the menace of middlemen. I will call a meeting of officials on Monday and direct them to take strict action for ending this menace.”

Maintaining that he will give importance for protecting MUDA properties, Marigowda said he knows about the encroachment of lakes, canals and several other areas. Measures will be taken for clearing encroachments at the earliest, he added.

Continuing, Marigowda said that MUDA is not meant only for issuing NOCs and doing land conversions. The Authority also works for the development of the city and priority will be given for construction of overbridges on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and providing basic infrastructure for sites, he said.

Stating that the poor will be provided sites, he said that works on formation of 2,400 sites is underway in Ramabainagar area in accordance with the plan. These sites once fully developed, will be distributed amongst all sections of the society, he added.

Observing that people are facing a situation where they have to run from pillar to post for getting their work done and this is because of lack of co-ordination between departments, he said that he would direct the officials to set things right so that people are not inconvenienced.

Pointing out that he has been with Siddaramaiah since 1983, Marigowda said that he would give his best for making Mysuru a model city under the guidance of the CM.

MUDA Secretary G.D. Shekar, City Congress President R. Murthy, Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders K.S. Shivaram, Shivanna and others were present.