Keragodu villagers display harmony

March 2, 2024

Mandya: Weeks after Keragodu village witnessed bandhs,protests and turmoil over Hanumadhwaja row, the villagers displayed harmony by hoisting the Hanumadhwaja and the National flag at Keragodu, when Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar visited the village on Friday.

Upon his visit to the village, Ganiga Ravikumar was warmly welcomed by the villagers. Later,the MLA announced grants to different temples in Keragodu, much to the delight of villagers. The grants announced include Rs.4 lakh to Deviramma temple, Rs.1.5 lakh each to Anjaneyaswamy temple, Honnammadevi temple, Channakeshava temple and Doddammatayi temple and Rs.2 lakh to Marilinganadoddi Srirama temple.

The MLAs visit is said to have ended the row, with villagers displaying solidarity by hoisting the Hanumadhwaja and National flag.

The police had provided tight security during the MLA’s visit.