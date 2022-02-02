February 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a legal victory of sorts to former MUDA Commissioner and KAS Officer Dr. D.B. Natesh, who has already spelt out his desire of quitting Government service, is back at the helm in MUDA as Commissioner, following the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) reinstating him. Dr. Natesh took charge yesterday.

Another KAS Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who had taken over as MUDA Commissioner earlier following Natesh’s transfer, is now awaiting the Government’s order following the KAT ruling. Dr. Natesh had petitioned the KAT as the Government had transferred him before he completed his term and the KAT ruled in his favour. On May 4, 2020, Dr. Natesh had taken charge of MUDA from outgoing Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju.

Armed with KAT stay, Dr. Natesh arrived at MUDA office at 5.30 pm yesterday and signed the CTC documents, officially taking over the responsibility. Staying at the office for 10 minutes, he left the place later. With Dr. Natesh back as MUDA Commissioner, Dinesh has become an officer to serve MUDA only for over 15 days.

A back and forth transfer and reinstatement process was initiated on Jan. 10 when Dr. Natesh was transferred by the State Government without indicating any place. It gave MUDA’s additional charge to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner and accordingly MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy had taken charge.

Meanwhile, Dr. Natesh knocked the KAT’s doors and on Jan. 14, the KAT stayed his transfer. But Dr. Natesh could not take over MUDA administration as he was posted to be the Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

Simultaneously, the Government also posted G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who was serving as Administrative Officer of Ghataprabha Command Area Development Authority, Belagavi, as MUDA Commissioner. Dinesh Kumar took charge on Jan.17.

It may be recalled here that the State Government first transferred Dr. Natesh in June 2021 to Veterinary Department in Bengaluru and had posted Sheelavanth M. Shivakumar as MUDA Commissioner. But the Government, that had orally instructed both Dr. Natesh and Shivakumar, not to hand over charge of their respective posts, cancelled the transfer in just a day.