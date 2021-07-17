Minister launches MUDA’s online property tax website

July 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move to mop-up revenues without any pilferages, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has introduced an online portal to pay property tax and for document transfer.

The dedicated website https://www.mudamysuru.co.in/ was officially inaugurated this morning by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj who is on an inauguration and meeting spree in Mysuru since early morning yesterday and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

For the record, even the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has already begun collecting property taxes online. Quick Response (QR) codes have been distributed to most of the citizens and geo-tagging has been done. This enables the residents to pay tax online without visiting Corporation Offices. Both MCC and MUDA have an online system of tax payment and also a digital system for other services in the realm of landed properties.

For the payment of e-property tax to vacant MUDA sites, documents like Khatha, Aadhaar Card, photo identity card (Driving Licence, PAN Card, Voter ID and Bank passbook) are required along with the challan of tax paid in the previous year. The tax has to be paid according to the prices fixed by MUDA in the financial year 2018-2019.

To pay property tax for houses, documents like building CR (Completion Report), house tax document (in case where the tax amount has been mentioned), Khatha, challan of tax paid previous year, Aadhaar Card and photo identity card (Driving Licence, PAN Card, Voter ID and Bank passbook) are required. The modes of payment include debit card, credit card, net banking and UPI payment including GPay and PhonePe.

The MUDA has proposed to levy online tax from 2021-22 and the software has been designed by Vijayapura-based Seminal Software.

1,13,000 tax payers

Tax can be paid by all the 38,000 MUDA property owners of different dimensions at R.T. Nagar, Chamalapura, Devanoor Third Stage, Nanjangud Basavanagudi Block, Lalithadrinagar (North and South), Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Vijayanagar Third Stage, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage First Phase, Second Phase and Third Phase, Vasanthnagar, Shanthaveri Gopalagowdanagar, Hanchya Sathagalli A Zone and B Zone and Handuvinahalli. Also, tax can be paid online by over 75,000 property owners of private layouts and facilities have been made accordingly on the website.

In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs. 10 crore has been collected as property tax in the form of challans and in the 2021-2022, there is a projected target of collecting Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 30 crore through online only, said MUDA officials.

Green cess, water bills online

MUDA has already introduced Green Cess — 2 percent of the total layout and building plan fee — for new building and layout plans from 2020-2021 and this too can be paid online. The MUDA will share a portion of it with the Forest Department. Water tax for MUDA projects taken up in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage also can be paid online where domestic consumers have to pay Rs. 175 per month and commercial users will have to shell out Rs. 300. A facility has been created on the website for property owners to upload original and authentic property documents. If at all fake and fabricated documents are uploaded, such properties will be seized and also the uploaders will face legal consequences, officials said.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, L. Nagendra, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and B. Harshavardhan, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda and Marithibbegowda, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and others were present.

