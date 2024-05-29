Solid waste clearance at Vidyaranyapuram: Petition filed in High Court against tender process

May 29, 2024

MCC Commissioner directed to appoint officer to submit reports, documents

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) from the Urban Development Department, Bengaluru, has directed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to appoint an experienced officer to provide information and relevant documents pertaining to the tenders called for clearance of legacy waste (solid waste) at the Sewage Farm premises in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru.

The letter, dated April 20, 2024, has been sent to the MCC Commissioner in response to a Writ Petition — W.P. No. 9711/2024 (GM-TEN) — filed in the Karnataka High Court by M/s MS Jathin Infra Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Vs the Secretary to the Government, Department of Urban Development, Bengaluru and others.

The letter stated that following the Writ Petition filed against the norms followed in awarding the tender to segregate, process and clear the legacy waste at the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm premises, the MCC Commissioner must urgently appoint an experienced officer knowledgeable about the issue.

This officer is required to submit a detailed para-wise report and supporting documents to the office of the State Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Bengaluru.