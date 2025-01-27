News

MCC Commissioner takes charge

January 27, 2025

Mysuru: Shaikh Tanveer Asif, a 2017 batch IAS Officer of Karnataka cadre, took charge as the new Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)  from outgoing Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, who has been transferred, at the MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif said he was happy to get an opportunity to serve in Mysuru, known as cultural and heritage capital of the State.

Pointing out that his first priority is to improve basic infrastructure of the city and betterment  of civic and utility services, he said prominence will be given for proper maintenance of parks and regular management and disposal of all sorts of wastes and garbage generated in city.

Highlighting that the co-operation of sub-ordinates, other staff and elected representatives is crucial for meeting the objectives and goals of MCC in the best possible way, Asif hoped that Mysuru will blossom into a more prosperous city and regain the ‘Cleanest City’ tag which the city had bagged a couple of times earlier. He further said that he would give his best for bringing honour to MCC and the Government.

