Kho Kho champ Chaithra has Olympic dream

January 27, 2025

T. Narasipur: Kanakapura Sri Degula Mutt Seer Sri Channabasappa Swamiji lauded B. Chaithra, the Kho Kho player from Kuruburu village in the taluk, who was a part of the Indian team that won the maiden Kho Kho World Cup held at New Delhi recently, for bringing national and international fame to her native.

The Seer was addressing the gathering at a felicitation programme organised for Chaithra at the premises of Vidyadarshini Convent and High School at Kuruburu village on Jan.25.

“If one has to realise a bigger dream, sacrifice and perseverance are essential. B. Manjunath, a Mathematics teacher by profession and a Kho Kho coach by passion, gifted a talented player like Chaithra, by learning the nuances of the sport on his own,” said the Swamiji.

Kuruburu village has a history of its own, with several achievers hailing from the village, making the place easily recognised by all. With Chaithra’s achievement in sports, the village has added yet another feather to its cap at the global level, the Seer added.

“In the coming days, Chaithra wants to play in Asian Games and Olympics. Let her wish come true and her achievement be an inspiration to others,” the Swamiji said.

In her address, Chaithra who owed her success to the hard-work of her coach Manjunath, said, he encouraged her at all level and so also the fellow villagers. Every sportsperson is capable enough to achieve and several of my seniors and juniors in the game have also encouraged me in sports.

“I am specially grateful to Kanakapura Degula Mutt, where I had my primary and high school education,” said Chaithra, who shared her dream to play in Asian Games and Olympics in the future.

“My parents are also the reason behind my achievement, due to whose constant support I have reached this position in my life. If not my coach Manjunath, I wouldn’t have made any achievement. Hence I owe my success to both my parents and coach,” said Chaithra, on an emotional note.

MP gifts gold chain

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, who gifted a gold chain to Chaithra in recognition of her achievement said, the Government is thinking over building better stadiums for the benefit of youths.

“I will shortly submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in this regard,” added Bose.

B. Chaithra, Technical Officer K.S. Amulya, Veena and coach Manjunath were felicitated.

Founder Chairman of Vidyadarshini Convent K.S. Bhrungesh, farmer leaders Kuruburu Shanthakumar, Attahalli Devaraj, BJP leader Dr. Revanna, BEO Shivamurthy and others were present.

Grand welcome at native

Chaithra was accorded a grand welcome on her arrival at her native Kuruburu village. She was greeted by the members of the management, teachers and students of Sri Nirvanaswamy Rural High School at the village, where she had studied earlier.

The students showered flower petals on Chaithra, amid the rendition of mangala vadya and bursting of fire crackers in jubilation.

Hundreds of youths, women, villagers and public, who had gathered at the village, raised slogans, hailing Chaithra.