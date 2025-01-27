Woman killed after she puts her head out of moving bus

January 27, 2025

Head smashed, hand severed; two others sustain injuries on hands

Nanjangud: A woman’s head got smashed and her right hand got severed after she put her head out of the bus window she was travelling. The incident took place in front of a pickle factory at Sindhuvalli village in the taluk on Mysuru-Ooty Highway on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivalingamma (55), wife of Revanna and a resident of Halahalli village in Gundlupet taluk.

Shivalingamma, who had been to Bengaluru for the engagement ceremony of her brother’s daughter, came to Mysuru and stayed overnight at her brother Nanjundaswamy’s house.

On Saturday morning, she left for Begur from Mysuru in a KSRTC bus (KA-10-F-0187) and was sitting next to the window on the right side. At about 11.15 am, when the bus was proceeding in front of Muddahalli Gate, Shivalingamma put her head out of the bus to spit and at the same time, a speeding tipper vehicle (KA-16-AA-9264) brushed against the KSRTC bus smashing the head and severing the hands of Shivalingamma, who was killed instantly.

Also, Lathamani and Nagarathna, who was seated behind Shivalingamma, have sustained injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Nanjangud Traffic Sub-Inspector Siddaraju and staff, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to Nanjangud Government Hospital, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to Shivalingamma’s family members.

Based on the complaint from the deceased’s son Ramakanth, Nanjangud Traffic Police, who have registered a case, have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident, took the bus driver into custody and are on a look out for the tipper vehicle driver, who fled the spot.