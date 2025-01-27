76th Republic Day celebrated in city

January 27, 2025

Mysuru: An impressive march-past and cultural programmes marked the 76th Republic Day celebrations organised by the District Administration at Bannimantap Torch-light Parade Grounds in the city yesterday.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the National Flag and receiving the Guard of Honour presented by the armed Police, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa underlined the importance of abiding by the Constitutional norms in the present times.

He maintained that it is only by adhering to the Constitutional norms that the values of equality, freedom and brotherhood, enshrined in the Constitution, become meaningful.

He said that the State Government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also taken up the task of creating greater awareness of the Constitutional values among School and College students and the general public through mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution and taking a vow to abide by it.

Highlighting the achievements of the State Government and its guarantee schemes, he said under the MGNREGA scheme, approval was given to 39,674 works in rural areas, aiming to ensure 100 days of job guarantee and address poverty issues.

He also underlined the salient features of Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Scheme, which provides free cardiac care to underprivileged patients and the Jan Man Scheme, under which more than 25,000 vulnerable tribals were screened during free health check-up camps.

The Minister noted that the State Government is spending Rs.121.16 crore for the development of Crematoriums, to build Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavans and Pragathi Colonies in the district. The second phase of works on Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan coming up in the heart of the city will be taken up soon at a cost of Rs.27 crore, he added.

Dr. Mahadevappa praised the Kho Kho World Cup star player B. Chaithra of Kuruburu in T. Narasipur taluk, saying that she not only helped India win the inaugural World Cup against Nepal, but also made the District and the State proud with her outstanding performance.

Families of organ donors honoured

It was an emotional yet a moment of pride and inspiration during the Republic Day celebrations, as the families of four organ donors were felicitated.

The families of G. Mahadevaswamy (34), Teju Bai (56), C.R. Thotappa (59) and R. Vasundhara (65) were honoured by District Minister.

To recognise such families and express gratitude, the State Government had passed an order on Mar. 1, 2024 to present the Appreciation Certificate to these families during Independence and Republic Day celebrations.

This apart, RTCs were issued to nine farmers on the occasion.

Earlier, hundreds of personnel from Platoons of the Police, KSRP, Home Guards, Bharat Seva Dal (girls), Excise, Fire & Emergency Services, Scouts & Guides etc., took part in the parade. More than 200 students from Baden Powel School, Maharshi Public School and Pramathi Public School presented attractive cultural programmes.

The first prize in march-past among the armed forces was won by City Armed Police (CAR), while the second and third prizes went to Vijayanagar Police and Home Guards respectively.

Among the unarmed participants, NCC (Army) cadets won the first prize, followed by Excise and Fire & Emergency Services.

In the School division, the first prize was won by Bharat Seva Dal (girls) led by Yashaswini, while Police Public School (boys) led by Rishiraj came second and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (girls) led by M. Lekhana bagged the third place.

Also, the Parade Commander D. Sharanappa and Reserve Police Inspector Sasanur of KARP, Mysuru, won special prizes.

Police Band played patriotic numbers for a huge applause from the gathering. Visually challenged students, who took part in the parade, got a special prize.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhan, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda and a host of other officials and elected representatives were present.