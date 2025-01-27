Suttur Jathra: 155 couples enter into wedlock at mass marriage

January 27, 2025

Indian couples have been setting a model for others, lauds Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Mysuru: A total of 155 couples entered into wedlock at a mass marriage ceremony organised as part of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Sri Kshetra, Nanjangud taluk in the district this morning.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the mass marriage ceremony in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, SP N. Vishnuvardhan, Karnataka State Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Dr. C. Somashekar, Veereshwara Punyashrama, Gadag, Seer Sri Kallayya Ajja and other dignitaries.

Among the newly-weds include 84 from Scheduled Caste (SC), 22 from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 22 from Backward Classes, 23 inter-caste, one inter-religion and three specially-abled, totalling 155 couples.

Besides, 17 couples from Tamil Nadu were also a part of the ceremony and one couple who did remarriage.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, it is indeed difficult to organise the wedding of one couple, but due to the blessings of this land, it has become possible to organise a mass marriage ceremony involving 155 couples.

“Many speak of principles and mass marriages in their speeches, but it is rarely practiced. There is a lack of history and conduct in the country. Amid such a situation, the tradition of Suttur Mutt is continued to be practiced with the blessings of the divine, by imparting education, feeding the needy and teaching spirituality,” said Joshi.

The westerners are coming to India to study the heritage and tradition. The significance of setting a history is living amicably without practicing any discrimination of rich and poor. There is a rise in divorce cases among westerners, but in India, the couples prefer to live, despite enduring differences. This is the power of the country, that has set an example for ‘Model Couples’ to others, said Joshi.

Art of Living (AoL) Founder Sri Ravishankar Guruji said, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji has spread the essence of Kannada and its pride, not just in Mysuru, Karnataka and the country, but also across the globe.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, along with religious activities, mass marriage ceremony is also being conducted at Suttur Mutt. Over one lakh children are provided education and accommodation facilities. It is a good sign that, mass marriage is organised at the Jathra every year while Krishi Mela is being organised for the benefit of farmers, along with several other activities.