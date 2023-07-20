Dasara-2023 will portray Wadiyars’ contributions: District Minister
News

Dasara-2023 will portray Wadiyars’ contributions: District Minister

July 20, 2023

Bengaluru: Social Welfare Minister and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has said: “The State Government has decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara on a grand scale this year, by introducing the pro-people works of erstwhile kings of princely Mysore State to the next generation.”

Sharing the details to media persons yesterday, he said that “Dasara High-Power Committee meeting will be convened by the end of this month or August first week, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah where the programmes will be finalised. The festival will be celebrated on a grand scale by highlighting the significant contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The festival is restricted to portray art and culture. But we will give priority to highlight the contributions of erstwhile royals of Mysore who had provided facilities to the people that reflect the ethos of Constitution. When most of the kings in the country were wielding power with the sole intention of expanding their kingdom, the Maharajas of Mysore got rid of social discriminations, by giving impetus to development. The education was imparted giving a fillip to judiciously use the natural resources of the State.”

“Apart from continuing with the celebration of Dasara festival that was started by Maharajas of Mysore, we shall use the situation to explain their pro-people stand. It is obvious that illuminated sights and cultural programmes among other events epitomise Dasara, but along with that our intention is to tell the people how the Maharajas of Mysore became the reason for progress of the State, said Minister Dr. Mahadevappa.

