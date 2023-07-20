DC for effective implementation of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme
July 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddharamaiah launching the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme in Bengaluru yesterday, under which the woman head of a family will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2, 000, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra directed the officials to ensure effective implementation of the Scheme.

Presiding over a meeting with Taluk- level Officers at his Office here on Wednesday, Dr. Rajendra said that the 256 Bapuji Seva Kendras, 222 Grama One Kendras, 30 Karnataka One Centres and the 9 MCC Zonal Offices, should be fully prepared to render service regarding the Scheme.

Clarifying that there is no deadline for registration for Gruha  Lakshmi Scheme, the DC said that the beneficiary  woman should visit her nearest service centre only on  the date as mentioned in the SMS message  sent by the authorities.

Pointing out that the beneficiary woman should carry the Aadhaar card of herself and her husband, Ration card and her Aadhaar linked Bank account while visiting the centre for registration, she said that the beneficiary woman can visit the same centre the next day (5 pm to 7 pm), if she could not visit the centre on the specified date for registration. There is no fee for registration for Gruha Lakshmi, he added. He said that Nodal Officers have been appointed and the process for selection of Prajapratinidhis is underway.

Clarifying that Prajapratinidhis cannot charge any fee, the DC warned of action if they are found taking money.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, MCC Additional Commissioner Roopa, Woman and Child Development Deputy Director D. Basavaraju, Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director T.K. Harish and other officials were present.

