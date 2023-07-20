BJP stages protest against suspension of its MLAs from Assembly

July 20, 2023

Submits complaint against Speaker

Bengaluru: Strongly condemning the Speaker’s action of suspending 10 of its MLAs yesterday citing ‘indiscipline and unruly behaviour’ during the ongoing Assembly Session, BJP MLAs boycotted the Assembly this morning and staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha premises. JD(S) Legislators too expressed their support for the BJP’s protest, by walking out of the Assembly.

Later, the BJP leaders marched in a procession to Raj Bhavan, where they complained against Speaker U.T. Khader and his actions. The BJP leaders were joined by former Chief Minister and JD(S) Legislature party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, it is learnt.

On Wednesday, the BJP MLAs tore copies of Bills and the agenda and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, who was presiding over the proceedings. Subsequently, Lamani named the 10 BJP members who indulged in ‘indiscipline and disrespecting the Speaker’s chair’, following which the Assembly adopted a resolution on suspending them from the House for the remaining two days of the Session, which concludes on July 21. Later, turning their ire on the Speaker, the BJP members submitted a notice to the Assembly Secretary seeking permission to move a No-confidence motion against him in the House. The suspended BJP members are R. Ashok, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, V. Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, Arvind Bellad, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotian and Bharat Shetty.

Basanagouda Yatnal discharged from Hospital

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was hospitalised yesterday in Bengaluru after he suddenly fell ill and lied unconscious during the commotion that prevailed after the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs as Marshals had to physically eject some of the opposition members out of the House, was discharged from the hospital this morning, following recovery.

Following his discharge from the hospital, Yatnal is learnt to have travelled along with his family members to Vijayapura.