14 Dasara elephants list by July end

July 20, 2023

Stringent pregnancy tests this year to avoid last year’s incident where jumbo Lakshmi gave birth at Mysore Palace premises

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for the much-anticipated Naada Habba Dasara, the Forest Department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the well-being of the elephants chosen for the grand procession, which centres around the famous Jumboo Savari. This year’s festival has gained even more prominence due to the State Government’s plans for various programmes and events on a grand scale.

Following last year’s incident where Lakshmi, a female elephant, unexpectedly gave birth at Mysore Palace premises, the Forest Department has implemented stringent measures to avoid similar occurrences. A key focus this year is the health of female elephants, with the Department taking significant steps to ensure their well-being and prevent any surprises during the festival.

Although the birth of a calf was a joyous moment for the people of Mysore Palace and the officers, the Department faced severe criticism from animal rights activists who questioned the Department for making Lakshmi go through the rigorous training programme without knowing she was pregnant. The rights activists accused the Department of being careless.

One major change in this year’s elephant selection process is the conducting of pregnancy tests for female elephants. Elephant Project Director and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Saswati Mishra has issued directions in this regard to avoid embarrassment.

Blood and urine tests

This critical task is being supervised by Dr. Mujeeb, a prominent veterinarian and involves specific blood and urine tests. The pregnancy tests will provide crucial information about the health, behaviour and condition of 5-6 selected female elephants that play a central role in the grand Dasara procession.

A team, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Saurabh Kumar, Range Forest Officer Santosh Hugar and veterinary doctor Dr. Mujeeb, has been assigned the responsibility of conducting thorough health check-ups on the chosen female elephants.

The examination process is underway at the Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp, with nine elephants currently being examined. The team will also move to Rampura Camp near Bandipur in the next few days for further examinations of more elephants.

This year’s selection process is different from previous years, as the Forest Department is now prioritising the elephants’ health by conducting blood and urine tests along with pregnancy tests. Previously, it was not standard practice to conduct such tests, which sometimes resulted in uncertainties regarding the pregnancy status of some female elephants.

Saswati Mishra’s recommendation to include pregnancy tests has been instrumental in this new approach. By gathering comprehensive health information about the elephants, the Forest Department aims to avoid any complications during the festival and ensure a safe and successful event.

The final list of 14 elephants will be prepared by the end of July and permission will be sought to transport them to Mysuru. The journey of the elephants ‘Gajapayana’ for the grand procession is scheduled to take place from August 10 to 14. The ultimate decision on the final list and the number of elephants to be transported will be made during a high-level meeting in Bengaluru, under the leadership of CM Siddharamaiah.

Examination of health cards

Every year, the selection of elephants for the Dasara procession did not involve conducting blood and urine tests for female elephants. Hence, at times, it was not known if some female elephants were pregnant. This year, we will test blood and urine samples. Special attention is being paid to the health of the elephants during the selection process. The examination of health cards and selection cards at Mathigodu, Bheemanakatte, Rampura and Dubare camps is currently ongoing and the final list will be sent to the Government for approval at the end of July. —Dr. Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle

The process of selecting elephants has begun. At the Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp, nine elephants are being examined. The focus is on observing the elephants that were selected last year and examining the health of the new elephants. —Saurabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Wildlife Division