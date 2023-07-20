Yuva Brigade activist’s murder at T. Narasipur: HC gives nod for condolence meet

July 20, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has given conditional permission to organise the condolence meeting of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak, who was murdered recently in T. Narasipur.

As the Taluk Administration and the Police had denied permission, Veeranjaneya Dharma Jagruti Balaga had approached the HC questioning the order.

A single-Judge Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit, who took up the hearing of the petition, has given permission to hold the condolence meeting. Advocate Arun argued for the petitioner.