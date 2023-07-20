Former UP CM praises Wadiyar rule, welfare of people
News

Former UP CM praises Wadiyar rule, welfare of people

July 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Akhilesh Yadav paid a visit to the magnificent Mysore Palace yesterday.

Upon his arrival, Akhilesh Yadav was warmly welcomed by ACP Chandrashekhar and other officials from the Palace Security Division, who provided him with informative insights during the Palace tour. The Samajwadi Party Leader also took the time to greet tourists and visitors with a friendly wave.

As he explored the grand structure, Akhilesh expressed his deep admiration for the Palace’s stunning beauty and recognised the significant contributions of the Wadiyar family towards the overall development of the Mysuru region through their welfare policies.

Being a socialist leader, Akhilesh appreciated the benevolence of the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru, who prioritised the interests of the people over personal gains. He also conveyed his compliments to the Mysore Palace Board for its efforts in maintaining this iconic structure. The visit was carried out under tight security coordinated by a team led by Devaraja Police Inspector.

