Three-day elephant census in Southern States including Karnataka from tomorrow

May 16, 2023

Bengaluru: The three-day synchronised elephant census will be conducted by the Forest Department in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from May 17 to May 19.

Following non-announcement to conduct the elephant census by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India (MoEFCC), the Karnataka Forest Department has made all preparations to conduct the census from tomorrow.

With a combination of direct and indirect methods of counting, it is almost similar to the earlier census with three types of estimations: Sample block count, line transect indirect (dung) count and elephant population demography data collection at water holes, salt licks, open areas and other locations where the animals are frequently sighted, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Wildlife) Rajiv Ranjan.

Pointing out that Karnataka is home for healthy tigers and elephants, he said that according to the previous census, there are 6,000 elephants in the State and the Forest officials are expecting an increase in their population and added that Forest staff of all the States have been provided training. Census will be documented through photos and camera trap photos also and the report will be shared with MoEFCC daily.

The PCCF said that following incidents of man-elephant conflicts recently, it has been decided not to take any volunteers and students this year to conduct census keeping their safety in mind.

Opposition for proposed elephant ride at Dubare

The Forest Department which has proposed to start elephant rides at Dubare Elephant Camp has met with stiff opposition from environmentalists and public.

Earlier, there were plans to start elephant rides at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (from Anechowkur to Muthur) buffer zone. As there were objections to it, the Government had dropped the plans. But here, the officials are yet to decide whether to conduct elephant rides or drop the proposal, sources in the Forest Department said.