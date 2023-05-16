May 16, 2023

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje symbolically distributes appointment letters to 28 new recruits in city

71,000 youths being issued appointment letters in country today

‘PM Modi working towards making India world’s biggest economy in 25 years’

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards making India the world’s biggest economy by 2047, when the country would be celebrating its 100th year of independence.

She was speaking after symbolically distributing appointment letters to 28 newly recruited Union Government employees at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Department of Posts in co-ordination with Ministry of Home (STC-BSF), Ministry of Railways, NIMHANS, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Controller of Communication Accounts, at Knowledge Park Auditorium, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Campus, Manasagangothri here this morning.

Dismissing opposition charges that Modi has been doing little for addressing the grave issue of unemployment, Shobha said that the Modi Government has issued appointment letters to over 3,59,000 youths in the past nine years and today 71,000 more youths are being issued appointment letters throughout the country.

Stressing on the need for all departments for joining hands with the Union Government for easing unemployment, she said, “Everyone’s interest should be on development of nation and all departments should work in that direction.”

Lauding the Department of Posts for delivering the Government’s Social Security Schemes through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), Shobha called upon the new recruits to show commitment to their job and work with dedication, so that Modi’s visions are realised.

She further said that this Rozgar Mela is the Fifth National Event of Mission Recruitment.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, in his address, said that earlier male children were inheritants of property. But now times have changed and even girl children are getting their share.

Pointing out that men and women are equal competitors in all fields in these times, the MP said that parents must give education to both their male and female wards, as women are excelling in almost every field.

Highlighting the benefits extended by the Union Government for women and child welfare, he said that the Modi Government is doing everything possible to ease unemployment.

Dr. M. Pushpavathi, AIISH Director, Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, T.S. Ashwathnarayana, Director of Postal Services, South Karnataka Region, Angel Raj, SSPOs, Mysuru Postal Division and others were present.