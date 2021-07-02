MP inspects proposed Flyover spot at Ring Road-KRS Road junction

July 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru all set to get its second Flyover after the first one at Hinkal Junction on Hunsur Road, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha this morning visited the Ring Road-KRS Road junction near Hotel Royal Inn on KRS Road, where the second Flyover will come up.

Exactly six months after he visited the spot (on Jan.2, 2021) when he had asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned officials to come up with a revised DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the Flyover project, the MP inspected the spot with the revised DPR in hand and discussed the technical aspects of the Flyover.

With increasing traffic density

at the Junction (which is an intersection of several roads) caused by continuous movement of vehicles from all sides and a Railway level crossing (Mysuru-Hassan-Arasikere Railway line) located closeby on KRS Road, the NHAI, along with other Government bodies had proposed to construct the Flyover in order to ease traffic congestion and facilitate free movement of vehicles.

The Flyover is proposed to be constructed on the stretch from Brigade Apartments opposite Coastal Garden Hotel till the District Hospital on KRS Road.

Speaking to presspersons after the inspection, Pratap Simha said that the Hotel Royal Inn junction is an intersection of seven busy roads that frequently resulted in traffic snarls, road jams and accidents, causing loss of lives and injuries to motorists.

Taking note of the high traffic density at this junction, he had appealed the NHAI for the construction of the Flyover with financial support from MCC, MUDA, Railways and PWD. Now a revised DPR with technical specifications has been prepared, which will be submitted to the Government for approval. Highlighting the features of the Flyover, he said that there will be a service road on either side and a green cover on both the sides.

Street-lights

Referring to the dysfunctional street-lights on the 42-km Ring Road which has made the road a haven for criminals, he said the Ring Road has about 2,400 street-lights and it has come to his notice that most of them have become dysfunctional.

Attributing the non-functioning of street-lights to damages caused to underground electric cables, wear and tear of cable network and other factors, he assured that the matter will be resolved soon and the Ring Road will glitter again by Dasara.

When asked about the proposed Flyover at Columbia Asia Hospital junction on the ever busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, the MP said that this will also be taken up shortly and the preparation of the DPR has been set in motion.

National Highways State Division Engineer R. Hemalatha, SE D.N. Krishnamurthy, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Railway Deputy Chief Engineer I. Prabhagaran, senior SE N. Shashi, AEE V.P. Prasad and other officials were present.