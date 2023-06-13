MP inspects renovation works at K.R. Hospital

June 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected the ongoing renovation works of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in city and also at PKTB Sanatorium on KRS road here this morning.

The works are being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs. 89 crore and MP Simha carried out the inspection along with collecting information from the Officers about the works undertaken without compromising on the heritage significance of these buildings.

The MP also inspected the works on MRI Scanning Centre at K.R. Hospital, where the Officers explained that “The patients will be charged Rs. 2,500 for scanning and the fee collected will be spent on the maintenance which alone requires Rs. 80 lakh per annum. If the patients opt for scanning outside, they have to shell out money in the range of Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000.”

After inspecting the works at K.R. Hospital, MP Simha told media persons that ‘The renovation project was conceived and launched during the rule of BJP Government in the State. While Rs. 89 crore was sanctioned for renovation works, Rs. 10 crore was allotted to buy equipment for MRI Scanning Centre, which is expected to start functioning in 15 days.”

The renovation works have been taken up as part of the centenary year of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). Plans are on the anvil to start a new Out Patient Department (OPD) and also to build a new 100-bed dialysis block. The process of identifying places for these two facilities are on, he added.

Berated as Manuvadis

“If we raise questions about the way of pooling in funds for freebies, we will be berated as ‘Manuvadis’. There is no future for you after five years, but the State will have a good future and don’t spoil it,” added Pratap Simha taking potshots at Congress party.

Simha, who cautioned Congress Government for diverting the issue in the names of BJP, RSS and Manuvadis said ‘People rejected BJP due to anti-incumbency and voted for you (Congress) only for the lure of guarantees. BJP has even bit the dust due to some of its leaders and you are to meet the same fate now.’

On power tariff hike

‘It is said that the hike in power tariff was made during previous BJP Government’s rule, but it could have been held back by Congress Government. The tenders awarded by BJP Government have been stalled by Congress Government with an eye on the share of their cut from contractors,’ the MP stated

‘You (Congress) have been accusing BJP Government of seeking 40 percent commission during its tenure, but you should tell us about your percentage of commission. If we have indulged in scams, launch a probe and punish the guilty in Arkavathy ‘re-do’ scam and Bitcoin case. I will worship your feet. But you have taken people for a ride in the name of freebies and the people are also feeling the pinch after deliberately walking into it,’ said Simha.