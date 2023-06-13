‘Shakti’ ok but CM must speak on fiscal status: Shobha Karandlaje
June 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Welcoming the launch of ‘Shakti’ free travel for women in KSRTC buses by State Government, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said “It is a matter of happiness that free travel is being provided for womenfolk in State-run buses, but  at the same time the Chief Minister should tell the people about the fiscal position of the State.”

Speaking to Star of Mysore at a private hotel in city last evening, Shobha said, “I appeal to all the women to make use of first-of- its-kind opportunity and visit all the temples and tourist spots without fail.”

The CM, who also holds Finance portfolio, has the responsibility to tell the people about economic status, as there is a need to mobilise funds to implement all the five guarantees (announced by Congress ahead of recent elections). The size of budget, funds required for implementing five guarantees, total debt of the State, rate of interest and the debt required, all these should be explained to the people by the Chief Minister, she said.

“If they implement the guarantees without correcting the loopholes, the State will be in severe crises. We have been seeing how the neighbouring States are reeling under trouble by doling out freebies to people. The Andhra Pradesh Government is struggling to pay even the salary of its employees,” said the Union Minister.

On her name doing rounds for State BJP President post, Shobha Karandlaje, who                               refused any position said, ‘I am the Minister now and happy with that.’

She refused to comment on another query over the process of selecting Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

