‘Shakti’ drives more women towards KSRTC buses

June 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme under which women can travel for free has been receiving an overwhelming response in Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar launched the scheme in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 11), while in Mysuru, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa rolled out the scheme by issuing ticket to women passengers.

In-charge Divisional Controller (DC) of KSRTC Mysuru Division Marigowda said that “On the second day of the scheme yesterday, the response was good as one lakh women travelled in KSRTC buses in the day, from Mysuru to various other destinations.”

Earlier, daily footfalls of passengers in KSRTC buses was estimated at four lakh. Now, with the launch of ‘Shakti,’ 50 percent of the total eligible women passengers have travelled in the buses in the day. As the scheme is fresh, we have been issuing free ticket to even those travelling without ID with their photo in it, but in the coming days they have to mandatorily show the ID to avail the benefit of the scheme, added Marigowda.

A total of 976 buses are operated daily in Mysuru division, including 871 buses falling under ‘Shakti’ scheme. More women are travelling in Mysuru city, taluk and district centres and Bengaluru-bound buses making use of the Government’s free bus travel scheme, he said.