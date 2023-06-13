Expressway safety: Install CCTV cameras, signage boards

June 13, 2023

Mandya DC asks NHAI to complete pending works on service roads, conduct speed, safety tests

Mandya: Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. H.N. Gopalakrishna has asked the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to complete the pending construction works in the jurisdictional Mandya District to ensure smooth transportation system on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

He was addressing a meeting in his capacity as the Chairperson of the District Road Safety Committee. The meeting was held yesterday at the DC Office.

Due to incomplete work on many stretches of service roads, there have been several accidents and fatalities within a stretch of 55 kilometres in Mandya district over the past three months. He emphasised the need to address this problem and find solutions. The DC asked the officer to install CCTV cameras at various intervals along the Expressway to enforce traffic rules and ensure safety.

Gopalakrishna directed the NHAI to maintain the quality of the road, install signage boards for the arrival and departure of the road, adjust streetlights at the junctions of the service roads and conduct speed limit tests. He also stressed the importance of implementing secure measures to prevent thefts of metal from electricity poles and chain-link fencing.

The DC expressed concern about the possibility of accidents caused by some low-hanging cables on the roadside and recommended taking action against those responsible. He highlighted the need to create awareness among the public regarding road safety in Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna towns.

Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish mentioned that the absence of road dividers on the road connecting the service roads to the main road is leading to accidents. He asked the NHAI to construct road dividers and rectify the existing disorder to prevent accidents.

Officials from NHAI N.H. Mrithyunjaya, Rajendra Kumar, Prasad, PWD Executive Engineer Harsha, Regional Transport Officer Vivekananda, KSRTC Divisional Controller Nagaraju and others were present.