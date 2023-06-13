Issue parking passes for shop owners on Urs Road: Lingappa

June 13, 2023

MCC overstaffed and must downsize its workforce, to save on salaries, says former Mayor

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor R. Lingappa has expressed his opposition to the decision of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to reintroduce the pay and park system. In a press release, Lingappa stated that the people are already burdened with increased Property Tax, property registration fees, and power tariff hikes.

He pointed out that the MCC has the option to generate revenue by issuing paid monthly vehicle parking passes for shop owners on D. Devaraj Urs Road. He stated that it is unfair for the MCC to impose taxes on motorists who park their vehicles for shopping.

Emphasising the need to reduce the financial burden on the MCC, Lingappa mentioned that the MCC is overstaffed and there is an urgent requirement to downsize its workforce to save on salaries. He suggested that the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor should pass a resolution in this regard and forward it to the Government for consideration.

Lingappa recalled the steps he took during his tenure as Mayor to increase revenues significantly by setting rent for MCC’s properties at a 1:10 ratio. He also underlined the importance of plugging loopholes and preventing revenue pilferage in the MCC’s income sources to safeguard its earnings.

Addressing the problems faced by tenants of shops in Devaraja Market, Sayyaji Rao Road and other areas, Lingappa urged the MCC to take prompt and appropriate measures to ensure timely collection of rentals from all its properties and buildings across the city.

He criticised the MCC for resorting to the introduction of pay and park instead of exploring alternative revenue enhancement measures, considering it as an exploitation of the public.

He further expressed concern that this facility would primarily benefit the parking contractor rather than significantly benefiting the MCC.