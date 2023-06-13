Pay 22 percent more to travel on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

June 13, 2023

NHAI hikes toll charges with effect from June 1

Prepares to levy charges on Nidaghatta-Mysuru section

Mysore/Mysuru: The toll charges for a section of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have been quietly increased by the National Highways Authority of India (NHA), with rates going up by as much as 22 percent.

The toll has been increased for all types of vehicles and comes at a time when a new Government is in place. Before coming to power, the Congress party led many protests against the ‘steep’ toll charges.

The hike, effective from June 1, came as a rude shock for the commuters who noticed that the toll deducted from their FASTag accounts was higher than the previous charges. The one-way fare for cars, vans, and jeeps has now been raised from Rs. 135 to Rs. 165, resulting in an increase of Rs. 30.

Previously, the toll fee for a single trip on the Expressway for cars was Rs. 135 but it has now been raised to Rs. 165. Similarly, for a round trip on the same day, the charges have increased from Rs. 205 to Rs. 250. As the toll charges have gone up, the monthly pass rates too have been increased (see table).

Light commercial vehicles and mini-buses will now have to pay Rs. 270 instead of Rs. 220 for a one-way journey and Rs. 405 (previously Rs. 330) for a return trip. Buses and trucks will be charged Rs. 565 for a single journey and Rs. 850 for a round trip.

Likewise, heavy construction equipment or earth-moving equipment or 4 to 6 axle vehicles have to pay Rs. 885 for a single trip and Rs. 1,330 for a round trip on the same day. Oversized vehicles (7 or more axles) have to pay Rs. 1,080 for a single journey and Rs. 1,620 for the same day return trip.

According to the NHAI, the hike is a regular procedure tied to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). Initially, the NHAI had planned to implement the toll hike from Apr. 1 as part of the annual revision of toll prices across the country but was kept on hold due to protests and public outrage. The NHAI has displayed the revised fee on the toll plaza signage boards near the toll plaza to inform the public.

The revised toll is being collected at the Kanaminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas and sources said that the toll charges for the Nidaghatta-Mysuru section will be announced soon. Toll collection on that section is expected to begin on July 1.

NEW TOLL CHARGES