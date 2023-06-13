Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates Rozgar Mela

June 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the 6th National event of Government of India’s Rozgar Mela – Mission Recruitment, at Knowledge Park Auditorium in AIISH campus, Manasagangothri here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Shobha said the Rozgar Mela is being held across the country today where over 70,000 candidates are issued recruitment letters.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing everything possible to address unemployment issue, she said that the PM will leave no task unfinished and there are many examples of him inaugurating the buildings or projects for which he had laid the foundation earlier. The construction of the new Parliament building in New Delhi, construction of Highways and Bridges, IITs and such other educational institutions of national importance are a few examples of the PM’s Gati Shakti imitative, she noted.

Maintaining that the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the PM to accord highest priority to employment generation, Shobha said “The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.” Today, PM Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits across the country via video- conferencing, she added.

Shobha Karandlaje symbolically handed over recruitment letters to 25 participants out of the 253 selected to various Union Government Departments in Mysuru region.

PM Modi had launched the first event of Rozgar Mela on Oct.22, 2022. Subsequently, the second one was held on Nov.22, 2022, the third on Jan.20, 2023, the fourth on Apr.13, the fifth on May 16 and the sixth one today (June13).

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje had also inaugurated the fourth edition of the Mela at AIISH campus in city on Apr.13. AIISH hosted the event for the second time today.