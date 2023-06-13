Reconsider power tariff hike: MLA Sait urges CM Siddu

June 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has urged Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to reconsider the decision of increasing electricity charges, though the rates have been implemented by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) with retrospective effect.

In a letter to the CM on June 11, Tanveer Sait has said that the steep increase in electricity rates has left the people of the State bewildered. “Against this backdrop, people are expressing their disappointment at the State Government and power supply companies. Traders in various districts have been protesting against the hike and as such, the CM must conduct a re-evaluation of the tariff hike and take necessary actions,” he wrote.

Sait has further noted that the Congress has achieved a resounding victory and one of the election guarantees is the 200 unit free electricity for every household. “The increase in power tariff has overshadowed the guarantee and has led to a misconception that the Congress Government has increased the rates though it was implemented by the earlier Government,” the MLA said.

“People have already been burdened by the price hike of essential commodities and are unable to cope with more hikes. The increase in electricity rates has caused damage to the party’s image. I urge you to review the order of electricity tariff hike in public interest and implement the same in a way that does not harm the common people,” Sait wrote to the CM.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Sait said that he has highlighted the plight of the common man in his letter to the CM. “The BJP Government increased the tariff as it knew that it would not come to power. I have urged the CM to reconsider the hike in public interest. I have written two more letters on streamlining the underground drainage system,” he added.