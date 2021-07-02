Will Pratap Simha make it to Modi Cabinet?

July 2, 2021

28 new faces to be inducted; PM meets Council of Ministers

New Delhi/Mysuru: Political circles are abuzz with speculation of possible expansion of the Narendra Modi Cabinet and the rejig is likely to be announced soon.

At present, there are 53 Ministers in the Cabinet and as per reports, the new Cabinet would have 81 members and 28 new berths as there are several Ministers who are holding multiple portfolios. Reports suggest new faces could be given the responsibility of such Ministries.

Sources say that among the new Ministers who will make the cut are heavyweights including former Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in the BJP, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, senior BJP organisational heavyweights Party Gen. Secretary Bhupender Yadav from Rajasthan and Kailash Vijayvargiya from Madhya Pradesh, who was in charge of the BJP campaign in West Bengal.

Also doing the rounds is the name of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who is a two-time MP. Simha has maintained a cordial relationship with Union Ministers and is known to get his work done for his Constituency. His name has figured prominently among the strong contenders from Karnataka. In fact, his is the only name that has figured in the probable list of Ministers.

As Karnataka will go to election in 2023 (Assembly) and Parliament in 2024, the BJP is hoping to scale up its seats based on the performance of the Ministers from now. This performance will be crucial for the party to impress the electorate. Sources said that Modi wants many new faces and go-getters in his Cabinet along with the existing senior Ministers who have demonstrated good work.

The reshuffle is being prompted by some vacancies caused by untimely deaths of Ministers such as Ram Vilas Paswan and Suresh Angadi and the resignation of Akali Dal and Shiv Sena leaders.

On Wednesday, Modi presided over a marathon meeting with his Council of Ministers, dropping hints that a Cabinet reshuffle is round the corner and that non-performers may be eased out. Some of the Ministers were told that they were not seen doing enough in their respective portfolios.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda was also present at the meeting where Ministers were asked for better coordination with the BJP. Sources added that the PM wants governance to be seen in tune with business as usual after a long spell of the COVID-19 shadow.

These are speculations: MP

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning on his name doing the rounds for a Ministerial berth in Modi Cabinet, MP Pratap Simha said that these were just rumours. “I am happy to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and moreover I have a lot more to do for my Constituency of Mysuru and Kodagu,” he said.

“I have no such ambitions or expectations nor am I lobbying for a Minister’s post. The people of Mysuru and Kodagu have reposed their faith in me and I will not fail their expectations. I have initiated several development works and a lot more needs to be done and I am happy to be with my electorate,” he added.