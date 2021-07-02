Increase in poaching during lockdown at Nagarahole

July 2, 2021

Forest Department intensifies vigil, seeks public help

Hunsur: From the day the State went under lockdown two months ago giving smoke-and-sound-free environs to wild animals, which are moving around freely inside the National Parks and Tiger Reserves is indicating that nature is thriving during the Coronavirus pandemic with lack of human movement. But this has also given rise to poaching activities as nine poaching cases have been registered in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Forest so far.

In a press meet by Hunsur Wildlife Sub-Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) A.V. Satish, Special Tiger Conservation Unit ACF Vivek Kavari, Hunsur Regional Division ACF Nagaraj and other officials, the officials provided information on three major poaching cases that were reported in Nagarahole alone in the last 15 days.

While three cases have been registered at Veeranahosahalli, one case each has been registered at Anechowkur, Nagarahole and Metikuppe and three more cases have been registered at Hunsur Forest Division.

On June 15, the Forest Department officials had seized meat of wild animals and deer antlers from the houses of Mohan and Anil Kumar at Lakshmipura village in Hunsur Wildlife Division. The officials, who seized the meat and antlers, have launched a hunt to nab the two accused, who are absconding.

On June 27, the Forest staff, who were on their regular beat at Anechowkur Range in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, spotted four poachers and have managed to nab one of them identified as 52-year-old Narayana Nayaka of Chouthi village in Periyapatna taluk.

The Forest personnel have seized a Single Barrel Gun, a plastic bag and a machete from him besides registering a case. A hunt has been launched to nab Narayana’s accomplices.

On June 29, the Hunsur Forest Department officials arrested a poacher, who had entered the forest to hunt wild animals and have seized a gun from him.

The accused is 45-year-old Appi of Channangi village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district. A case under Arms Act has been registered against him and the accused has been handed over to Periyapatna Police for further investigation.

Appi, one of the poachers arrested by the Forest staff.

On Tuesday night, when the Forest officials and staff of Muthur Range of Hunsur Wildlife Division coming under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Forest were on their regular beat, found a group of poachers waiting to hunt wild animals at Anechowkur Range and raided the spot and arrested Appi, while two of his accomplices fled from the spot.

Muthur Forest Officer Prasanna Kumar, Forest Guard Jayaramu, driver Manoj and staff Rajanna , Paramesh and Mahadeva took part in the nabbing operation. Following instructions from Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Mahesh Kumar, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Hanumantharaju and team have launched a hunt to nab the accomplices of accused Appi.

The Forest officials said that a team of forest officials and a special team headed by ACF Satish, ACF Vivek Kavari and ACF Nagaraj along with six RFOs and 40 staff are daily monitoring and conducting raids on houses of suspected poachers at villages in Nagarahole Forest borders.

The Forest officers have sought the co-operation of public especially in border villages, to check the crime against wildlife.