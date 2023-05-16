Siddu Vs DKS for CM: Rahul Gandhi meets Kharge

May 16, 2023

D.K. Shivakumar lands in Delhi alone on High Command’s call; Siddharamaiah camping at a hotel with his loyalist MLAs; Sonia Gandhi expected to take final decision later today

Bengaluru/New Delhi: As the dilemma over the next Chief Minister of Karnataka continues for consecutive fourth day, with both former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) not acceding to the demand of either, ever since the results of Assembly elections was announced on May 13 and Congress won a resounding majority by winning 135 seats, the Supreme leader of Congress party Sonia Gandhi is expected to take a final call on the vexed matter later today.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was with his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi at Shimla, returned to New Delhi this morning. Rahul Gandhi met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M. Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence, No. 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi. The two leaders were closeted for over an hour and held discussions over the much debated matter, it is said.

While Shivakumar reached Delhi by flight this afternoon and drove straight towards his MP-brother D.K. Suresh’s house for lunch, Siddharamaiah is camping along with a section of MLAs in his coterie, at a hotel in New Delhi since yesterday.

As the stalemate continues with neither of the two leaders reaching a consensus, it is also said, most probably the deliberation and discussions may last till late night, before the name of Chief Minister is announced, but only after bringing it to the notice of Sonia Gandhi, it is learnt.

DKS, who is playing an emotional card, without leaving a trace of the game up in his sleeves, firing salvos after salvos about how he single-handedly and courageously braved the odds that Congress party faced in the last four years, spoke to media outside his Sadashivanagar residence before leaving to New Delhi, this morning.

“Congress party is like a God and temple for me and share a mother and child relation. Both the God and Mother know what should be given to the child. I am going to the temple to meet my God all alone. Even the AICC General Secretary has issued instructions to come alone. Hence I am going to Delhi,” said D.K. Shivakumar, who claimed improvement in his health condition.

“We have to surge ahead to keep the faith and blessings of the people. Let Goddess Chamundeshwari and people of the State bless to build Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota (Paradise of Peace for All – the title of Congress manifesto released ahead of the recent Assembly election) and save the Constitution,” said Shivakumar.

To a query on whether he will stake claim for Chief Ministership during his meeting with the High Command later today, Shivakumar said, “I have done my duty. The national leaders have told me to come alone. Hence I am going to Delhi.”