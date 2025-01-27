CM’s MUDA 50:50 sites case: Lokayukta Police submits final report to High Court

January 27, 2025

Report includes audio-video evidence, Forensic Science Laboratory records, hard disks, CDs and pen drives

Bengaluru: The Mysuru Lokayukta Police have submitted their final report on the investigation into alleged corruption in the MUDA 50:50 sites allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family and others.

The report was submitted to the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, in a sealed cover this morning by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi was allotted 14 prime sites in Vijayanagar under the controversial 50:50 ratio in exchange for 3.16 acres of land in Kesare under Survey Number 464, which MUDA acquired to form the Devanur Layout and Siddaramaiah influenced MUDA officials to secure these allotments for his wife.

The HC is reviewing a petition filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The case originates from an FIR registered on Sept. 27, 2024, under several IPC provisions, covering alleged offences spanning from 1968 to 2023. The charges include violations of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988; the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011; and accusations of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust.

In the previous hearing, the High Court granted the Lokayukta time until Jan. 28 to submit a comprehensive investigation report.

ADGP and IGP supervises

The report, prepared by Udesh under the supervision of Lokayukta Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manish Kharbikar and Lokayukta Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. A. Subramanyeshwara Rao, reportedly highlights crucial aspects of the case, incorporating statements from over 25 individuals recorded under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Statements from the accused — including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (first accused), his wife Parvathi (second accused), her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (third accused, who gifted the land to Parvathi), and J. Devaraju (fourth accused, who sold the land to Mallikarjunaswamy) — have been recorded.

The investigation, spanning activities from 1994 to 2024, includes evidence such as audio and video recordings, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports, hard disks, CDs and pen drives. It also incorporates key documents, including RTC records, land conversion papers, ownership transfers and correspondence records.

The case alleges misuse of power and irregularities in land and site allotments, implicating former Commissioners, Chairpersons, Engineers, Urban Planners, MLAs, MLCs and the then Additional Deputy Commissioner. The Court is expected to determine CM Siddaramaiah’s role based on the evidence and statements compiled in the report.

Report submitted to Special Court

On Jan. 24, the Lokayukta Police also submitted their report to the Special Court of Elected Representatives in Bengaluru regarding the same MUDA site allotment case involving Siddaramaiah and his wife. The report was submitted ahead of the Court hearing scheduled for Jan. 27 (today).

According to sources, the report was initially planned for submission a day before the hearing. However, since Jan. 25 was a fourth Saturday and a Court holiday, the Lokayukta Police advanced the submission to Jan. 24.

Officials from the Mysuru Lokayukta remained tight-lipped about the report’s contents and refused to disclose details. The case stems from the same FIR registered against Siddaramaiah and others on Sept. 27, 2024.

Land conversions, surrender

Following a complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the Special Court directed the jurisdictional Mysuru Lokayukta Police to conduct an investigation.

As per the complaint, a piece of land originally owned by Devaraju was sold to Mallikarjunaswamy on Aug. 25, 2004. The land, initially classified as agricultural, was later converted for non-agricultural use.

On Oct. 6, 2010, Mallikarjunaswamy transferred the land to his sister, Parvathi. Beginning in 2014, Parvathi submitted multiple requests to MUDA seeking compensation for the acquired land.

Subsequently, on Dec. 12, 2021, the then MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh allotted 14 alternative sites on a 50:50 ratio. However, in light of the controversy, Parvathi surrendered all the sites to MUDA on Oct. 3, 2024.