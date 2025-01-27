MUDA 50:50 sites allotment scam: ED issues notices to CM’s wife, Urban Dev. Minister

January 27, 2025

Advocates file separate petitions in HC seeking stay on ED notices

Bengaluru: In a fresh development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 sites allotment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The notices have been issued in connection with its investigation into the site scam in which Siddaramaiah is the prime accused. In October 2024, ED launched an investigation into the case also involving Parvathi’s brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and land-owner J. Devaraju.

Following the receipt of notices, Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh filed two separate petitions this morning in Dharwad Single Judge Bench of High Court (HC) seeking a stay on the notices.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the advocates representing Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh have filed the petitions and the High Court is yet to decide on the hearings. Senior advocate Vikram Huilagol requested the Bench for an urgent hearing.

Sources said, ED notices to Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh asks them to appear for questioning on Monday (Jan. 27) and Tuesday (Jan.28).

While Parvathi has been asked to clarify Siddaramaiah’s role and influence in securing 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare, Byrathi Suresh has been asked to answer questions on lapses committed by the Urban Development Department in the allotment and the alleged cover-up of the scam as it involves the CM.

Minister Byrathi Suresh is also under scrutiny for allegedly ferrying files related to site allotments to Parvathi.

The ED moves so far

In December 2024, the ED wrote to the Lokayukta, alleging widespread corruption and money laundering linked to illegal land allotments under MUDA, amounting to over Rs. 700 crore in market value.

The ED’s letter revealed that land denotification for non-agricultural purposes was done without proper reasoning, expert analysis or record review and proceeded without due deliberation.

After writing to the Lokayukta, the ED provisionally attached 142 immovable properties having a market value of Rs. 300 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED has also sought details of 631 sites from the MUDA authorities. The sites are distributed across Dattagalli, Kesare 1st and 3rd Stages, J.P. Nagar, Vijayanagar, Hanchya-Sathagalli, Hebbal, Srirampura and Vasanthnagar, with site numbers and their respective survey numbers.

The probe agency has sought details of the owners of these sites, their addresses, allotment dates, the areas of the sites, layout maps and other specifics of the listed sites. While some of the sites have been allotted on a 50:50 ratio basis, others have been allotted as compensation on alternative lands.