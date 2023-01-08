Hale Unduwadi drinking water project cost escalates: MUDA to release Rs. 208 cr. in phases
News

Hale Unduwadi drinking water project cost escalates: MUDA to release Rs. 208 cr. in phases

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the physical works of the ambitious Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project aimed at supplying drinking water to Mysuru city and 92 villages around it is under progress, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to pump in money for the speedy completion of the project.

At the monthly MUDA meeting held yesterday under the chairmanship of MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar, it was decided to release money — MUDA contribution — as the project cost is seeing huge escalation even as the works are under rapid progress.

Works are in full swing to complete the jackwell through which raw water will be drawn from the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam. From the jackwell, water will reach the Beechanakuppe treatment plant. Giant pipelines are being laid to draw water. The project aims to supply an initial demand of 150 MLD (Million Litres per Day) and 300 MLD in the entire project.

Raising the issue, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that if the MUDA and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) release funds, the project will see the light of the day soon and lakhs of people in Mysuru and around the city will be benefited greatly.

“Mysuru is growing rapidly and many rural areas are being joined to the city landscape with rapid development. In this situation, it will help a public benefit project like Hale Unduwadi if the MCC and MUDA contribute funds instead of only depending on the Government. The project will change the face of the drinking water scenario in Mysuru where half of the city and many villages in Mysuru Taluk will get drinking water for years to come,” GTD opined.

READ ALSO  MUDA Chairman on inspection-spree

Initially, it was decided to release Rs. 100 crore on behalf of MUDA. But as the cost of the project is escalating, the MUDA meeting decided to contribute Rs. 208 crore in stages. Other decisions taken at the meeting are to hand over 1.15 acres of land in Chamaraja Constituency to the Slum Board to construct houses for the Pourakarmikas of Kudure Mala of the Constituency.

MLAs L. Nagendra and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda and Marithibbegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

MUDA Adalat every month

 A MUDA Adalat will be held every second and fourth Tuesday of every month starting from Jan. 10. The timings will be from 2 pm to 4 pm, based on the directive of MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar.

The Adalat will hear public grievances on all MUDA approvals and services and other public services that have been pending like land use information, alternative sites, pending compensation for land acquired, khata transfer, possession certificate, etc. However, no new applications for house sites will be received at the Adalat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching