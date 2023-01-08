Hale Unduwadi drinking water project cost escalates: MUDA to release Rs. 208 cr. in phases

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the physical works of the ambitious Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project aimed at supplying drinking water to Mysuru city and 92 villages around it is under progress, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to pump in money for the speedy completion of the project.

At the monthly MUDA meeting held yesterday under the chairmanship of MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar, it was decided to release money — MUDA contribution — as the project cost is seeing huge escalation even as the works are under rapid progress.

Works are in full swing to complete the jackwell through which raw water will be drawn from the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam. From the jackwell, water will reach the Beechanakuppe treatment plant. Giant pipelines are being laid to draw water. The project aims to supply an initial demand of 150 MLD (Million Litres per Day) and 300 MLD in the entire project.

Raising the issue, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that if the MUDA and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) release funds, the project will see the light of the day soon and lakhs of people in Mysuru and around the city will be benefited greatly.

“Mysuru is growing rapidly and many rural areas are being joined to the city landscape with rapid development. In this situation, it will help a public benefit project like Hale Unduwadi if the MCC and MUDA contribute funds instead of only depending on the Government. The project will change the face of the drinking water scenario in Mysuru where half of the city and many villages in Mysuru Taluk will get drinking water for years to come,” GTD opined.

Initially, it was decided to release Rs. 100 crore on behalf of MUDA. But as the cost of the project is escalating, the MUDA meeting decided to contribute Rs. 208 crore in stages. Other decisions taken at the meeting are to hand over 1.15 acres of land in Chamaraja Constituency to the Slum Board to construct houses for the Pourakarmikas of Kudure Mala of the Constituency.

MLAs L. Nagendra and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda and Marithibbegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

MUDA Adalat every month

A MUDA Adalat will be held every second and fourth Tuesday of every month starting from Jan. 10. The timings will be from 2 pm to 4 pm, based on the directive of MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar.

The Adalat will hear public grievances on all MUDA approvals and services and other public services that have been pending like land use information, alternative sites, pending compensation for land acquired, khata transfer, possession certificate, etc. However, no new applications for house sites will be received at the Adalat.