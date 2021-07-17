District gears up for SSLC exam on July 19 and 22

July 17, 2021

38,989 students to write exam this year at 237 centres in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: With just two days left for the SSLC exam (2020-21), the first public exam for students of the State, Mysuru district is gearing up for smooth and safe conduct of the exam with all Government COVID SOPs in place and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) at all the exam centres in the district.

The SSLC exam, which all these years used to be held in March-April, will now be held on July 19 and 22, in a changed pattern only for this year in the wake of the deadly pandemic. There will be only two papers this year, with the first one to take place on July 19 and the second one on July 22.

The first paper will be a language exam while the second paper would be a multiple-choice exam on core subjects of Science, Maths and Social Sciences. This year, the exam is being conducted in over 5,000 centres across the State under the changed circumstances while in the past, there were just about 3,000 centres.

The results are expected to be announced in August.

Meanwhile, Mysuru DDPI Dr. Panduranga said that a total of 38,989 students will appear for the SSLC exam this year in the district.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said that 37,474 regular, 1,081 private and 434 repeater students will appear for the exam this year.

Pointing out that there are a total of 6,601 students including 6,146 regular, 364 private and 91 repeater students coming under Mysuru North Zone BEO jurisdiction and 5,481 students including 5,249 regular, 144 private and 88 repeater students coming under Mysuru South Zone BEO jurisdiction, he said that in Mysuru Taluk BEO jurisdiction, 4,619 students, including 4,434 regular, 144 private and 41 repeater students will take the exam.

He pointed out that the exam will be held at 237 centres across the district, including 87 in the city with 138 reserved for regular and repeater students, 4 for private students and the rest 95 as additional centres for meeting any additional or emergency requirements. The exam will take place with all precautionary and safety measures considering the well-being of students, Dr. Panduranga said and added that the centres have been sanitised ahead of the exam. He further said that out of the 237 centres, 113 are Government schools, 42 aided schools and 82 unaided schools.

Maintaining that only 10 to 12 students will be allowed to write the exam in one room, Dr. Panduranga said that boxes have been drawn at the centre premises where students are required to stand in a queue before they make entry to their respective exam rooms, as a physical distancing measure. Stating that marking of registration numbers on benches at exam rooms will be completed by this evening, he said that KSRTC will be operating special buses to ferry students to their exam centres.

Referring to issuance of hall tickets, he said that almost all students have downloaded their hall tickets from the Department website. However, such students who could not download due to some reasons, can collect their hall tickets at their respective centres.

City Police issue prohibitory orders around exam centres

In order to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam and also to prevent any untoward incidents, the city Police, under directions from Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in 200 mt. radius around all the exam centres. Accordingly, all photo copy shops in the vicinity have been ordered to shut down on both the days of the exam (July 19 and 22).

Helplines

The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board has directed all DDPIs and other Nodal Officers to resolve any issues concerning hall tickets of regular, private and repeater students, who have registered for the SSLC exam. Students can contact: Mysuru: DDPI – 94489-99348 & Nodal Officer – 80506-47991; Chamarajanagar: DDPI – 94489-99332 & Nodal Officer – 94489-78661; Mandya: DDPI – 94489-99349; Kodagu: DDPI – 94489-99344 & Nodal Officer – 94485-90138, Hassan DDPI – 94489-99334 & Nodal Officer – 94488-44940.