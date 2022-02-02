Home Minister in City

February 2, 2022

Regrets presence of certain black sheep to tarnish image of Police

Passing Out Parade of 45th batch of PSIs (Civil) held at KPA

Mysore/Mysuru: The Passing Out Parade of the 45th batch of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) Probationers from the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) was held at KPA premises this morning.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who was the chief guest, witnessed all ceremonial formalities including Guard of Honour, flag hoisting, march past and also gave away trophies for trained star candidates.

Due to pandemic situation, the event was webcast live from KPA so that parents and relatives of candidates could watch the proud moment from the comfort of their homes instead of physically being present.

In all, 228 PSIs passed out today and of them more than 20 percent (45) are women. Interestingly, many of the PSIs are double graduates who have excelled in their own fields like mechanical and civil engineering, aeronautical engineering, biotechnology, science, arts and commerce post-graduates and the likes.

There are 91 engineering graduates and two MBA graduates. 58 candidates have already had experience in serving various Government Departments. Probationers have undergone training including training in field and operations.

Of late, technology is playing an important role especially in detection of cyber and economic offences. The probationary officers have been trained to adapt to the new technology to crack such cases.

Araga Jnanendra called upon the PSIs to protect the lives and properties. “Most of you are double graduates and it is a matter of pride. Help safeguard the health of the society and don’t succumb to any political or financial pressure. Don’t lobby for plum postings and be a role model in the society,” he said.

Training his guns on the loopholes in the Department, the Minister said that there are certain black sheep at various levels in the Police Department who bring disrepute to the entire Police machinery. “There are corrupt elements and they tarnish the image of the Department. Please stay away from them,” he said.

The Home Minister advised the PSIs to desist from involving themselves from real estate business. “Do not join hands with criminals and do not settle real estate deals. If you stoop to that level, your image in the public will suffer a beating and tomorrow there will be a situation where you will be publicly humiliated,” he warned.

P. Harishekaran, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Training), IG and KPA Director Vipul Kumar, KPA Deputy Director Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti and others were present.

WINNERS ALL

All Round Best Probationer

Basagoud Nerli – Chief Minister’s Trophy,

CM’s Sword and DG & IGP Baton

Best Lady Probationer

Jyothi M. Goolappanavar – Home Minister’s Trophy

Best Indoor

Paigambar Meersab Ammanagi – Home Minister’s Cup

Best Outdoor

Basagoud Nerli – DG&IG Cup

Best Rifle Firing

Santhosh Dalavoy

Best Revolver Firing

Shivanand Dharannenavar

Director’s Assessment Cup

Shwetha

Best Outdoor Lady Probationer