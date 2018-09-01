KPA Probationary Officers undergo natural calamity training in Kodagu

Mysuru: Over 333 Probationary Police Officers from the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru have obtained practical training in Kodagu on handling a natural calamity. They were sent to Kodagu to see and participate in relief and rescue operations and also understand the role of Police in the wake of such disasters.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Southern Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) K.V. Sharath Chandra said that he, along with KPA Director and IGP Vipul Kumar, had thought of sending the Policemen for “Ground Zero” training and accordingly, teams were formed out of 300 Probationary Inspectors and 33 Dy.SPs.

“We thought that flood-hit Kodagu would be the best place to understand and experience aftermath of a natural calamity and this will expose them to hazardous nature of their profession,” he said. The probationary officers were taken to landslide-hit Makkandur, Hebbatageri, Monnangeri and surrounding areas and were also allowed to mingle with the other military and para-military rescue teams who are carrying out relief operations.

They were given hands-on training in disaster management and rescue operations, besides managing relief centres. Visits to relief centres at Madikeri were part of the visit. The trainees started leaving Mysuru on Aug. 30 and were asked to report at the office of Superintendent of Police, Kodagu. There, teams were formed that were headed by Reserve Police Inspectors and Circle Inspectors who are serving in Kodagu and were taken to the affected areas.

“Training on searching and retrieving dead bodies in treacherous and slippery terrain, rescuing the people who are alive and carrying the victims to relief centres were demonstrated,” Sharath Chandra said.

The trainee officers also met the flood victims, spoke about their problems and life after the disaster. Senior officers and volunteers shared their experience on the challenges they faced. The training programme concludes today and the recruits are set to return to Mysuru.