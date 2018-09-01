Round-the-clock vigil for EVM Strong Rooms
News

Round-the-clock vigil for EVM Strong Rooms

Mysuru: With the fate of 393 candidates, including 163 women, who had contested elections for 65 Wards of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) sealed in EVMs, the five Strong Rooms at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road, Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli), have been fully secured, with over 150 Police personnel and a KSRP platoon guarding them round-the-clock.

The counting of votes polled in yesterday’s election, will be taken up at 8 am on Sept.3 (Monday).

In all, 13 rooms of the college have been dedicated for counting of votes of all the 65 MCC Wards, with one Returning Officer (RO) appointed as in-charge of one Counting Room.

The polling was held from 7 am to 5 pm at 815 Booths, including 90 Auxiliary Booths, across the city, with 3,99,428 out of the 7,98,690 voters exercising their franchise.

Sensitisation session held for candidates: With hardly two days left for counting of votes, the District Administration and MCC officials held a sensitisation session for all the contesting candidates and their poll agents, on the counting process and declaration of results, at two rooms in the first floor of the  College this morning.

The officials educated the candidates on the entire counting process right from opening of the EVMs till the final declaration of results. All the candidates who attended the session were required to pass through a metal detector as part of security check and also sign a register.

September 1, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and other BJP leaders assaulted
MCC records 50.01 percent polling
MCC polls: Residents block vehicle; allege EVM hijack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching