Tourist Ban to Kodagu stays

Madikeri: The ban on visit of tourists to Kodagu district has been extended till Sept.9. The Kodagu District Administration had earlier banned tourist entry to the flood-ravaged district till Aug.31.

A press release from Deputy Commissioner P.I. Sreevidya said that road connectivity in several parts of the district was yet to be established. The DC has asked home stays, resorts, guest houses and hotels operating from Kodagu not to make any bookings till Sept.9. She said that it was still raining and the visit of tourists to affected areas would put their safety at stake.

The order has been issued following reports from Kodagu SP that the entry of tourists was dangerous at this point of time and would hamper relief operations.

The District Police have set-up District Border Check-Posts at eight places, where visitors are screened. Apart from routine checks at regular check-posts at Anechowkur Gate near Hunsur, Koppa Gate near Kushalnagar, Kodlipet Gate near Somwarpet, Sampaje Gate near Madikeri and Karike check-post near Bhagamandala, special check- posts have been set up near Makkandur, Devastur and Mangaluru Roads to prevent tourist entry. Tourists are sent back from those check-posts.

The Kodagu District Administration has also warned that action would be taken against hotels, resorts, home stays and other lodging homes, facilitating the visit of tourists to areas hit by the recent floods and landslides.