BSNL Asst. General Manager booked for cheating MUDA

December 26, 2019

Through false affidavits, he managed to get three sites in Dattagalli, Vijayanagar and Devanoor

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has finally filed a case against a Central Government officer who managed to get MUDA to sanction three house sites.

Now after 25 years, the MUDA has acted and filed a case against the officer in Lakshmipuram Police Station.

The officer in question is M.N. Ramakrishna, Assistant General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) who submitted false affidavits to claim three MUDA sites. The written complaint has been filed on Dec. 24 by MUDA Special Tahsildar R.B. Shivakumar against Ramakrishna for cheating (Section 420 of Indian Penal Code).

The scam came to light after RTI activist B.N. Nagendra obtained documents from MUDA. As per the documents obtained from MUDA, three sites — one each in Dattagalli Third Stage, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and Devanoor Second Stage — were sanctioned to Ramakrishna under Central Government employee quota in 1991 and 1994.

Ramakrishna had affixed his date of birth as May 13, 1960 and has mentioned in three applications that he is the son of late H.S. Nanjundaiah. Ramakrishna, when he was 29 years old, had applied for a 30X40 site in March 1989 under Central Government quota and mentioned his designation as Junior Telecom Officer.

Again in 1991 March 2, he applied for another site and again he had mentioned his designation as Junior Telecom Officer. Not stopping at this, Ramakrishna, when he was 32 years old, applied for another site in March 1992. Here he had mentioned his designation as Telecom District Manager.

There is no provision to allot sites in the name of a person, who already owns a MUDA site. The title deeds of Dattagalli and Vijayanagar sites were issued on the same day on June 6, 1994. MUDA had sanctioned a site for Ramakrishna at Devanoor Second Stage on February 6, 1991.

