Malgudi Express engine derails near Bengaluru

December 26, 2019

Mysuru: Call it a Grahana Effect (Solar eclipse) or anything else, passengers travelling in the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Yelahanka Malgudi Express train were put into a lot of inconvenience this morning as the engine of the train reportedly got derailed near Nayandahalli, close to Bengaluru City.

The train left Mysuru City Railway Station at its scheduled time of 8.25 am and as the train was approaching Nayandahalli Station, between Kengeri and KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, at about 10.45 am, engine of the train derailed due to a technical slag, forcing the train to halt. Although there was no damage to the train and none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, the passengers of the train were left stranded. Many were tensed as they either had to go to offices or catch connecting trains or a flight.

Technical staff of the Railways rushed to the spot to rectify the problem, but it took over a couple of hours to restore the engine wheels back on track, according to SWR officials at Bengaluru.

As the train halted near Nayandahalli for over a couple of hours, schedule of all other trains running between Mysuru and B’luru too was thrown out of gear.

