Nationwide bomb threat e-mails: Delhi Police arrest Mysuru resident

March 28, 2026

Tech-savvy man sent 1,100 bomb threat e-mails to Govt. Offices, Courts, Schools across India

Mysuru: A man accused of sending fake bomb threat messages that triggered panic across the country has been arrested by the Delhi Police with the assistance of the Mysuru City Police.

An FIR was registered at the New Delhi Cyber Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Crime Police Station, based on a complaint filed by a Judge. The Delhi Police have produced the accused before a Mysuru Court and obtained his custody and a transit warrant to take him to the national capital for further investigation.

The accused has been identified as Srinivas (47) alias Srinivas Louis, a resident of Brindavan Extension in Mysuru. Police said he had been operating discreetly and issuing threatening messages about bomb blasts.

Several Government Offices across the country, including State Assemblies, Schools and Courts, received bomb threat e-mails, triggering widespread alarm and panic.

However, searches carried out as per mandatory security protocols later confirmed that the threats were fake. Authorities could not ignore the messages due to the serious security implications and the need to ensure public safety.

Investigators found that multiple such e-mails had been sent within a month. A scan of the accused’s laptop reportedly revealed that more than 1,100 bomb threat e-mails had been sent.

A bachelor living with his mother

Srinivas, a bachelor, was living with his mother, who is a pensioner, at Brindavan Extension 2nd Stage, Mysuru. His brother is settled elsewhere. Investigators said he was technically savvy and used laptops and the internet in an attempt to conceal his identity and avoid detection.

Police said he used VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls, a technology that allows phone calls over the internet rather than traditional telephone lines, making the calls difficult to trace and posing a challenge for investigators.

Taking the matter seriously, the Delhi Police launched an operation to track down the suspect. Using advanced technical tools, investigators traced the origin of the threat calls to Mysuru.

A Delhi Police team led by an Officer and comprising four personnel arrived in Mysuru, conducted a raid and arrested Srinivas with the support of the V.V. Puram Police. The raid took place last night and the Police teams were searching the house and the belongings of Srinivas till 2.30 am.

Police Officers told Star of Mysore that the case highlights the growing challenge of tracking individuals who exploit digital platforms to issue threats.

Officials added that while details about the accused’s educational background remain unclear, he had sent threats not only to institutions but also to Judges and had even claimed links with senior advocates.

During the raid, the Police seized a laptop and several SIM cards from his residence. The accused will be taken to New Delhi for further interrogation.