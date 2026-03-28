Mysuru again in national focus after bomb threat arrest
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Mysuru again in national focus after bomb threat arrest

March 28, 2026

Mysuru: With the arrest of Srinivas for sending more than 1,100 bomb threat e-mails targeting various establishments across the country, it is the second time a Mysuru resident has drawn national attention in a high-profile case.

The first was D. Manoranjan, a resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru, accused of being the mastermind behind the Parliament security breach. The incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. During a live Lok Sabha session, Sagar Sharma and D. Manoranjan jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the chamber, releasing yellow-coloured gas from canisters and shouting slogans.

At the same time, outside the Parliament complex, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Azad released coloured smoke from similar canisters while raising slogans. Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were later arrested in connection with the case. The matter is currently being heard in a Delhi Court.

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