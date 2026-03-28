Hunsur Police bust synthetic drug lab

March 28, 2026

48-kg Mephedrone worth Rs. 12 crore seized; Two, including one from Mysuru, arrested

Mysuru: The Hunsur Rural Police have uncovered a major synthetic drug manufacturing racket operating from a remote farmhouse in Hunsur Taluk and seized48-kg of Mephedrone worth about Rs. 12 crore last evening.

The seizure includes 7.35-kg of Mephedrone and 41-kg of drug precursor. Two persons, including one from Mysuru city, have been arrested.

Addressing reporters at his office this morning, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi said the accused have been identified as Mohammad Irfan (30), a resident of Siddique Mohalla in Mysuru and Mohammad Irfan (42), a resident of Rehmat Mohalla in Hunsur, who owned the farmhouse and the surrounding land.

The synthetic drug materials kept for drying before mixing.

The farmhouse, located between Rathnapuri and Dasanapura villages, was being used to illegally process and pack large quantities of synthetic drugs.

Credible tip-off

According to the SP, the Hunsur Rural Police Station received credible information last evening about suspicious activities near Rathnapuri village.

The informant indicated that Mohammad Irfan, along with his associates, was engaged in the illegal preparation of synthetic drugs inside a shed on his farmland. The group was reportedly manufacturing narcotic substances without a licence, using raw materials stored at the shed.

Based on the information, a case was registered at Hunsur Rural Police Station. Following this, Hunsur Sub-Division Dy. SP Ravi, Hunsur Rural Police Inspector Santosh Kashyap and team conducted a raid on the farmhouse. When the suspects attempted to flee, the Police chased them for nearly 10 kms before apprehending them near Salim Palace on the outskirts of Hunsur town, the SP said.

SP Mallikarjun Baladandi addre-ssing media in city this morning.

Farmhouse rented in February

Preliminary investigations revealed that the farmhouse had been rented in February by individuals with links to Mumbai, who transported raw materials from there. The secluded location was chosen to conceal the illegal operation.

The SP said six people were involved in the network. While two have been arrested, four others, including two individuals believed to be experts in drug preparation, are absconding.

Meanwhile, sources told Star of Mysore that four persons who had recently checked into a lodge in Rathnapuri, reportedly from outside the State, disappeared soon after the Police raid began.

Picture shows Hunsur Rural Police Inspector Santosh Kashyap and staff at the shed which was raided yesterday evening.

Packed in different quantities

Police said the drugs were packed in different quantities, and raw chemicals were procured through online channels. The materials were reportedly transported using a tractor fitted with goods boxes. A large quantity of drugs was left for drying before being mixed as per the desired proportions.

A case has been registered at the Hunsur Rural Police Station under Crime No. 151/2026, invoking Sections 31(G), 21(G), 22(J), 22(C) and 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which relate to illegal possession, manufacture, sale and transportation of commercial quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Laptops yet to be traced

Hunsur Rural Police have seized mobile phones, though laptops used in the operation are yet to be traced. Investigations are underway to identify the distribution network and customer base linked to the racket.

The seizure follows earlier drug cases in Mysuru city and has raised concerns that such activities are spreading to rural areas. Investigators said the repeated seizures indicate that drug networks, including those with links to Mumbai, are increasingly targeting the region.

Our team had to wear protective masks

The Hunsur farmhouse had been rented in February by individuals with links to Mumbai. During the raid, our team had to wear protective masks as the fumes from the stocked substances were strong and caused irritation to the eyes. Three special teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused and the wider network, with one team already dispatched to Mumbai.

— Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru