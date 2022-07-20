Youth murdered for posting derogatory message case: Hunsur Police arrest 3 accused

July 20, 2022

Hunsur: Hunsur Police have arrested three youths, accused in stabbing their friend for posting derogatory message on social media. The youth had succumbed to injuries at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru on July 13 early morning.

Those arrested are 23-year-old Nithin alias Vatara, a resident of Gokul Road in the town, 24-year-old Manoj Kumar alias Motu, a resident of Kalkunike Housing Board and 25-year-old Potharaj. The accused had stabbed Beeresh (23), son of Kuchelagowda and a resident of Angathahalli village in the taluk, who later died.

It may be recalled that Beeresh had posted derogatory message on Nithin. Angered over the post by Beeresh, Nithin, who had got married recently, hatched a plot to eliminate Beeresh.

On July 12 afternoon, Nithin and his friends Manoj and Potharaj, who came near the KSRTC Bus Stand on a bike, saw Beeresh standing near the Bus Stand and picked him up. They then proceeded near a hotel on Bypass Road on the bike with Beeresh sitting in between them. When moved a bit further, the accused stabbed Beeresh on the back with a knife, pushed him from the bike and had fled from the spot.

Beeresh was rushed to the General Hospital by the public, where he was provided first-aid and was later shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where Beeresh succumbed to injuries at about 3 am on July 13.

Hunsur Town Police, who had registered a case, have successfully arrested all the accused in the case. Dy.SP Raviprasad guided Inspector L. Srinivas, ASI Puttanayaka and staff Prabhakar, Irfan, Rajegowda, Prasad Dharmapura and others in the nabbing operation.