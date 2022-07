H.V. Rajeev’s nomination as MUDA Chairman cancelled

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has cancelled the nominations of Chairmen of various Urban Development Authorities.

In its order dated July 19, 2022, the State Government has cancelled the nominations of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev; Haveri Urban Development Authority Chairman Shivakumar Sangura; KGF Urban Development Authority Chairman Ashwini; Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority Chairman Nagesh Pundalika Kalaburgi; Hospet Urban Development Authority Chairman Ashok Jeere; Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Ravishankar Mizar; Chikkamagalur Urban Development Authority Chairman Anand Chinnathambi; Hassan Urban Development Authority Chairman Lalatamurthy; Chamarajanagar Ramasamudra Urban Development Authority Chairman P.B. Shanthamurthy; Madikeri Urban Development Authority Chairman K.S. Ramesh Holla; Bagalkot Urban Development Authority Chairman Basavalingappa Kashinath Navalagi and Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority Chairman Dayaghan Pralhad Rao Dharwadkar.