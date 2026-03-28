Two-day massive ‘Swachhata’ campaign launched in city

March 28, 2026

Mysuru: In a bid to clean up the spaces along the entire stretch of the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), which are dumped with heaps of construction debris and other wastes, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in association with several organisations launched a massive two-day ‘Swachhata’ campaign this morning.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif flagged-off the campaign at Doddakere Maidan located opposite Dasara Exhibition in city.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Tanveer Asif said during the 2-day campaign, the construction debris and other wastes that have piled up in heaps along the entire stretch of the 45-km long ORR will be cleared of debris.

“As many as 36 JCBs, 32 tractors, 8 tippers and 11 dozers of the MCC and other supplementary waste clearing machinery and equipment lent by MCC contractors and voluntary organisations are being used in this massive drive” he said.

Adding that all four Town Municipal Councils (Srirampura, Rammanahalli, Kadakola and Bogadi), Hootagalli CMC (City Municipal Council) and two Gram Panchayats were extending support for the campaign, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said several NGOs and citizen groups too had joined hands in this massive campaign.

He appealed the public not to throw or dump debris, wastes or garbage along the ORR and sought co-operation from the public for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the city to earn more points during the Swacch Survekshan. MCC officials and engineers were present.